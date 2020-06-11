52-year-old arrested for slapping another man over parking lot

SINGAPORE: A 52-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly slapped another man at an open space parking area near NEX shopping mall in Serangoon.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said the incident took place last Saturday (Jun 6) at about 5pm and they were alerted to the case the following day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The 52-year-old was unhappy with another man over parking lot issues and had allegedly slapped him several times on his face,” the police said on Thursday.

Officers from Jurong Police Division established the identity of the suspect and arrested him on Wednesday for public nuisance and voluntarily causing hurt. Investigations are ongoing, the police added.

If convicted of voluntary causing hurt, the suspect faces up to three years’ jail, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

If convicted of public nuisance, he faces a fine of up to S$2,000. If the act is deemed to be able to cause injury, danger or annoyance to the public, or to the people living in the vicinity, the offence will carry a jail term of up to three months, a fine of up to S$2,000, or both.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The police takes a serious view of such egregious behaviour, and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law,” SPF said.