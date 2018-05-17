Next Transport Master Plan should aim to create a seamless, inclusive system: Janil Puthucheary

SINGAPORE: The next Land Transport Master Plan (LTMP) should focus on providing a seamless, inclusive land transport system with stronger connectivity to regional centres, said Senior Minister of State Janil Puthucheary in Parliament on Thursday (May 17).

There will be three key aspirations that the Ministry of Transport (MOT) will explore in the new LTMP.

Firstly, a seamless land transport system that can easily integrate new and innovative mobility solutions as they emerge. Dr Puthucheary said that the land transport industry has seen various disruptive technologies such as car-sharing services like Grab and Uber as well as bike-sharing services like ofo, Mobike and oBike.

“Who knows what’s going to happen in the next five years? Whatever comes along, we need to find a way … we need to design our public transport system such that whatever comes along will be easily integrated and part of the solution,” Dr Puthucheary said.

He gave the example of multi-modal commutes that involve more than one type of public transport.

“Perhaps a shared bike to the MRT station. The MRT takes you to a destination at which point you have a point-to-point car waiting for you that will take you eventually to your place of work. That journey should ideally be seen as one journey as opposed to three separate journeys,” he said.

Such journeys can also be paid for it with one payment solution, he added.

The second key aspiration is to cater to diverse needs of all commuter groups and empower all to use the transport system independently.

“In light of changing mobility challenges and changing demographics … this is going to have an impact on resource and resource allocation. How do we do this in a way that’s fair and feels just to Singaporeans?” he said.

The last key aspiration is to develop stronger connectivity to regional centres such as Woodlands, Jurong and Punggol and Tampines to bring jobs and daily essential activities closer to home.

Dr Puthucheary stressed that the public can share their views and ideas of what the next LTMP should encompass.

He announced that MOT will set up an LTMP advisory panel comprising representatives of key stakeholders such as commuters, workers, academics and disruptors. They will discuss ideas collated through feedback channels and make recommendations to the Government.