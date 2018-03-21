Ng Chee Meng slated to take over from Chan Chun Sing as labour chief: Lianhe Zaobao

SINGAPORE: Minister of Education (Schools) Ng Chee Meng is expected to be appointed NTUC deputy secretary-general as part of the upcoming Cabinet reshuffle, Lianhe Zaobao reported on Wednesday (Mar 21).



The report, quoting unnamed sources, added that Mr Ng would be made secretary-general in time to come. Citing "reliable information" from its sources, Zaobao said that members of the NTUC Central Committee have been notified with the hope that they will be supportive of Mr Ng's appointment.

The paper added that Mr Ng is also expected to be appointed Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, taking over from current labour chief Chan Chun Sing.



In response to queries from Channel NewsAsia, NTUC said: "If and when there are changes, we will make the necessary announcements."

The Cabinet reshuffle is set to take place after Parliament takes a mid-term break. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in February that the reshuffle will give younger ministers more exposure and responsibility.