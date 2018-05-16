Ng Eng Hen to deliver ministerial statement in Parliament on NS training deaths

SINGAPORE: Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen will deliver a ministerial statement in Parliament on National Service training deaths on Thursday (May 17), according to the Parliament order paper.

This follows the death last month of a 19-year-old full-time National Serviceman (NSF) almost two weeks after he was hospitalised with signs of heat injury, as well as the drowning of a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) full-time NSF on Sunday.

In the incident last month, full-time NSF Dave Lee, a Guardsman from the 1st Battalion Singapore Guards, was hospitalised upon completing an 8km fast march when he displayed signs of "heat injury". He died nearly two weeks later.

Army Chief BG Goh Si Hou assured soldiers of "thorough investigations" into the case.

In a separate incident, SCDF NSF Corporal (CPL) Kok Yuen Chin died on Sunday after being found unconscious at the bottom of a 12m-deep fire station pump well which was filled with water.

He had gone into the well as part of activities to celebrate his impending ORD.

The incident has drawn attention to ragging activities in the force. Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam has pledged to get to the bottom of the incident, saying that the conduct was "in clear violation of SCDF's rules".

Another NSF, 3rd Sergeant (3SG) Chan Hiang Cheng Gavin, died after being involved in a vehicular mishap at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area in Queensland, Australia last September.

