Ng Eng Hen reaffirms bilateral defence relations with counterparts at Shangri-La Dialogue

SINGAPORE: Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen reaffirmed bilateral defence relations with his counterparts at the 18th Shangri-La Dialogue, Singapore’s Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said in a press statement on Saturday (Jun 1).

Dr Ng met with France’s Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly on the sidelines of the annual defence forum, MINDEF said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

During the meeting, both parties reaffirmed their strong and broad-based bilateral defence relations, and commitment to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation in areas of mutual interest such as the air force and navy.

Ms Parly reaffirmed France’s commitment to upholding peace and security within the region, MINDEF said. This was demonstrated by the French navy’s aircraft carrier FS Charles de Gaulle’s visit to Singapore during the 18th Shangri-La Dialogue.

Minister for Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen meeting Thailand Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence General Prawit Wongsuwon on the sidelines of the 18th Shangri-La Dialogue. (Photo: MINDEF)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both sides also exchanged views on geopolitical developments and security trends, MINDEF added.

Dr Ng and his Thai counterpart, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence General Prawit Wongsuwan, also reaffirmed “close and long-standing bilateral defence relations”. Dr Ng had expressed Singapore’s support for Thailand’s ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting, the ministry said.

He also met with counterparts from other countries such as Cambodia, Canada and Vietnam, and reaffirmed warm bilateral defence relations between Singapore and the respective countries.