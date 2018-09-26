Fire at Ngee Ann City triggers evacuation of shoppers, office workers

SINGAPORE: Office workers and shoppers were evacuated from Ngee Ann City along Orchard Road on Wednesday afternoon (Sep 26) after a fire broke out at Tower B.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at about 5.10pm.

Advertisement

"Upon arrival, SCDF located the source of smoke to a pile of smouldering trash accumulated at the bottom of a ventilation shaft within a stairwell," it said in a Facebook post, adding that the fire was extinguished using a hose reel.

The smoke came from "a pile of smouldering trash" that had accumulated at the bottom of a ventilation shaft in a stairwell, SCDF said. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Civil Defence Force)

There are no reported injuries, said SCDF.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to witnesses, the fire alarm went off at around 5.20pm.

“We thought it was (a) false alarm or fire drill,” said a Channel NewsAsia reader who did not want to be named. He works on the ninth floor of the office and shopping complex.

"(We) started to evacuate when the receptionist told us it's real as (there was a) strong burning smell," he said, adding that people had to use the staircase to evacuate.

Smoke was also seen on the third floor of the building, according to Ms Belle Ong, an assistant manager who works in the building.

Firefighters responding to a fire at Ngee Ann City on Sep 26. (Photo: Belle Ong)

At least four fire engines were seen outside Ngee Ann City.

SCDF said Tower B was evacuated as a precautionary measure before its officers arrived at the scene.

At least four fire engines were seen outside Ngee Ann City. (Photo: Instagram/der_designer_)

People waiting outside the Ngee Ann City building after being evacuated. (Photo: Twitter/@weeteck)

People walking out of Ngee Ann City after the fire alarm went off. (Photo: Twitter/@weeteck)

People were allowed back into the building after about one-and-a-half hours, at about 7pm. A Ngee Ann City employee was heard making the announcement using a loudhailer.

“Sorry for the delay. You may now proceed back to your office," he said.

Ngee Ann City has been evacuated and in lockdown. Fire alarm was activated. Hope all is ok pic.twitter.com/8Ki4uo3Ns5 — weeteck (@weeteck) September 26, 2018

The cause of the fire is under investigation, said SCDF.

This story came from tip-offs by several readers. If you would like to send in photos or videos of something newsworthy, WhatsApp our Mediacorp news hotline at +65 8218 8281 or message us on Facebook.