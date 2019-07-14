35-year-old man dies from fall in Ngee Ann City

The scene at Ngee Ann City on Sunday Jul 14, 2019
The scene at Ngee Ann City on Jul 14, 2019. (Photo: Gwyneth Teo) 
SINGAPORE: A man died after falling from a height at Ngee Ann City on Sunday afternoon (Jul 14), leaving bloodstains in front of a store on the Basement 2 level.

Police said they were alerted to the case of unnatural death at 391 Orchard Road at about 2pm, where a 35-year-old man was found lying motionless. 

"He was unconscious when conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) and subsequently succumbed to his injuries," said the police.

Police investigations are ongoing.


Police at Ngee Ann incident Jul 14, 2019
Police cordoned off the scene at Ngee Ann City on Jul 14, 2019. (Photo: Gwyneth Teo) 

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) also said it was alerted to the incident at about 2pm, where a person was taken to TTSH. 

A witness said in a tweet that he heard someone screaming when the incident occurred, describing it as a "gory accident".

Police cordoned off the scene at the Basement 2 level, as well as an area on the third level of the building.

The cordon at level 3 was removed after about 40 minutes. 

Police cordon off level 3 at Ngee Ann incident Jul 14, 2019
Police cordoning off the third level of Ngee Ann City on Jul 14, 2019. (Photo: Gwyneth Teo) 

Additional reporting by Gwyneth Teo. 

Source: CNA/ic

