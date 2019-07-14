35-year-old man dies from fall in Ngee Ann City

SINGAPORE: A man died after falling from a height at Ngee Ann City on Sunday afternoon (Jul 14), leaving bloodstains in front of a store on the Basement 2 level.

Police said they were alerted to the case of unnatural death at 391 Orchard Road at about 2pm, where a 35-year-old man was found lying motionless.



"He was unconscious when conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) and subsequently succumbed to his injuries," said the police.

Police investigations are ongoing.

BREAKING: A man has fallen inside Ngee Ann City. He has been taken away. Police are on the scene. Will try to update this thread with what we know. pic.twitter.com/GwDInBt8YH — Gwyneth Teo (@GwynethTeoCNA) July 14, 2019

We spoke to the woman who was tending to Action City Plus. She said she was attending to customers over the counter when the man fell right beside them. She said one customer even felt his hair graze past. (Lucky for them they had not been standing in that spot.) — Gwyneth Teo (@GwynethTeoCNA) July 14, 2019





Police cordoned off the scene at Ngee Ann City on Jul 14, 2019. (Photo: Gwyneth Teo)

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) also said it was alerted to the incident at about 2pm, where a person was taken to TTSH.



Action City employee Isyirah Jamal told CNA that she was serving two customers at the counter when the incident occurred.

The 20-year-old said she heard a noise and saw something flash past her, but did not realise what was happening until she saw the man land on the floor directly next to the customers.

"The (man's) hair actually grazed past one of them (the customers)," said Isyirah, who added that the man fell "sideways, head first".



A witness said in a tweet that he heard someone screaming when the incident occurred, describing it as a "gory accident".



Police cordoned off the scene at the Basement 2 level, as well as an area on the third level of the building.



Police cordoning off the third level of Ngee Ann City on Jul 14, 2019. (Photo: Gwyneth Teo)

Additional reporting by Gwyneth Teo.