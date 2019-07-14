35-year-old man dies from fall in Ngee Ann City
SINGAPORE: A man died after falling from a height at Ngee Ann City on Sunday afternoon (Jul 14), leaving bloodstains in front of a store on the Basement 2 level.
Police said they were alerted to the case of unnatural death at 391 Orchard Road at about 2pm, where a 35-year-old man was found lying motionless.
"He was unconscious when conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) and subsequently succumbed to his injuries," said the police.
Police investigations are ongoing.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) also said it was alerted to the incident at about 2pm, where a person was taken to TTSH.
Action City employee Isyirah Jamal told CNA that she was serving two customers at the counter when the incident occurred.
The 20-year-old said she heard a noise and saw something flash past her, but did not realise what was happening until she saw the man land on the floor directly next to the customers.
"The (man's) hair actually grazed past one of them (the customers)," said Isyirah, who added that the man fell "sideways, head first".
A witness said in a tweet that he heard someone screaming when the incident occurred, describing it as a "gory accident".
Police cordoned off the scene at the Basement 2 level, as well as an area on the third level of the building.
Additional reporting by Gwyneth Teo.