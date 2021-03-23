Police investigating voyeurism case at Ngee Ann Poly after video surfaces of students urinating on two others

SINGAPORE: Police investigations are under way after a video of six males urinating on two other males in a toilet surfaced online on Monday (Mar 22).

The police were alerted to a case of voyeurism at 535 Clementi Road on Monday at 9.48pm, they said.

535 Clementi Road is the address of Ngee Ann Polytechnic.

The video showed two males kneeling in a shower cubicle, naked and facing the wall, while three pairs of males, most wearing t-shirts, took turns to enter the cubicle to urinate on them.

In the video, which made its rounds on Instagram and TikTok, voices are also heard in the background: “Pee the hair, pee the hair,” and “Make sure you all pee.”

When one of the individuals kneeling on the floor tries to turn on the shower, another voice shouts: “No showering, no showering.”

Some of the people in the video are seen wearing masks incorrectly, while others are not wearing masks at all.

Responding to queries from CNA, a spokesman for Ngee Ann Polytechnic said the school is aware of a video circulating on social media of its students “engaging in inappropriate behaviour”.

The school has identified the students involved, and none are freshmen, the spokesman added.



“We have also ascertained that the incident did not take place during our freshmen orientation programme or as preparations for this orientation programme,” said the spokesman.

“We take a serious view of this matter and do not condone nor tolerate any form of misconduct,” said the spokesman.

“We are conducting an internal disciplinary inquiry and will take appropriate disciplinary action on students found to be in breach of our Student Code of Conduct. Meanwhile we have reached out to the students involved to extend counselling support,” the spokesman added.



“As safe management measures were not adhered to on our grounds, we will also consider this in meting the necessary disciplinary action.”

Late on Monday night, an Instagram user came forward, claiming he was one of the two people in the video that was urinated on.

Describing the incident as “consensual”, he said in an Instagram story that the incident was not bullying, although he did not know who posted the video.

“But the comments section being the comments section really went ham (crazy) on the imagination! I saw things like, they are bullying??? Nah bro I was cool with it just mindless fun to me!” he wrote in the post.

He also said that his friends were “getting blasted” online even though they “just did something consensual”, and that people were making it to be “like such a bully story”.

