Former Ngee Ann Polytechnic lecturer apologises for racist remarks he made to an interracial couple

SINGAPORE: A former Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) lecturer on Friday (Jul 9) apologised for making racist remarks towards an interracial couple.



Mr Tan Boon Lee's comments were captured in a video which went viral, leading his employer to suspend him.



On Jun 17, an NP spokesperson told CNA that the polytechnic had officially charged him for serious breach of its staff Code of Conduct in light of the incident, and was in the process of terminating Tan's employment.



Mr Tan's Facebook profile currently describes himself as "former senior lecturer" at NP.



"On Jun 5, 2021, I had an encounter in public with Mr Dave Parkash and his partner, Ms Jacqueline Ho," said Mr Tan in a public statement.

"During that encounter, I made several unwelcome comments about cross‐cultural relationships. The comments were unacceptable. I am deeply sorry for what I said."



He added: "What happened that evening was out of character for me. I have been struggling with a personal matter which has caused me much grief and pain. Nevertheless, my personal problems are no excuse for my actions.

"I have apologised to Mr Parkash, Ms Ho, and their families. I now wish to apologise to those in the wider Singaporean community whom I have hurt and offended with my words."



In the video uploaded by Mr Parkash, Mr Tan can be heard telling Mr Parkash and Ms Ho to date people of their "own race".

Mr Tan, who acknowledged he is a "Chinese Singaporean", then added: "I've got nothing against you personally, but I think it's racist that the Indian prey on Chinese girl."

When Mr Parkash called him a racist, Mr Tan agreed that he was. In the video, Mr Parkash said he is "half Indian, half Filipino", while his girlfriend is "half Singaporean Chinese, half Thai".

Mr Tan said that the incident has prompted him to "dig deep" and reflect on his own behaviour and motivations.

"I realise now that although I spoke from a place of deep personal pain, my words were bigoted, discriminatory, and insensitive," he said.

"I recognise my shortcomings and wish to learn from this incident. With the support of my family, friends, and I hope the wider community, I will work on my flaws to ensure that I do not make the same mistakes again."



Mr Tan is also accused of making Islamophobic remarks in class in 2017, according to an online post by an NP alumna.

