Ngiam Tong Dow's legacy 'will live on', says PM Lee in condolence letter

SINGAPORE: The late Ngiam Tong Dow was an outstanding civil servant whose contributions will continue to touch the lives of generations to come, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Friday (Aug 21), as he expressed his condolences over Mr Ngiam's death.

The former veteran civil servant died on Thursday at the age of 83.

He left behind a legacy spanning more than 40 years in public service, working with some of Singapore's founding political leaders. He was also permanent secretary for several key ministries including the finance, trade and communications ministries.

In a letter addressed to Mr Ngiam's wife Jeanette, Mr Lee expressed his "deepest condolences" over her husband's death and spoke of the man's many achievements.

"Tong Dow was a versatile and outstanding civil servant from our founding generation," said Mr Lee.

Appointed Singapore's youngest permanent secretary at the age of 33, Mr Ngiam stood out among his peers "for his intellect and empathy, and his willingness to speak his mind", said the prime minister.

Mr Lee said he had benefited personally from Mr Ngiam's experience.

"When I first joined the Ministry of Trade and Industry as Minister of State in 1984, Tong Dow was permanent secretary," said Mr Lee.

"As a young office holder, I benefited greatly from his considerable experience and sage advice."

Mr Ngiam also served on the economic committee that Mr Lee chaired in 1985 which recommended measures to help Singapore recover from its first major economic recession since independence.

His inputs made a "major difference to our report", said Mr Lee.

"After I took over as Minister for Trade and Industry, he worked closely with me to implement the recommendations and help our companies regain their competitiveness and recover."

Mr Ngiam also served on several statutory boards, joining the Economic Development Board (EDB) in its early days.

He helped "set Singapore on the path of industrialisation", said Mr Lee, working "tirelessly" to woo investors and make the country more business-friendly.

"Later as Chairman of EDB from 1975 to 1981, he helped Singapore move up the value chain into capital-intensive industries and secure our place as a regional business hub," added Mr Lee.

"He also fostered a go-getting culture in EDB officers that persists even today."

SCHEMES THAT HAVE "STOOD THE TEST OF TIME"

After formally retiring from public service in 1999, Mr Ngiam continued to serve as chairman of the Central Provident Fund Board and the Housing and Development Board (HDB).

"Many of the schemes introduced during his tenure at HDB, including the build-to-order system and the lift upgrading programme, have stood the test of time and are still continuing today," said Mr Lee.

In addition to public service, Mr Ngiam also served on the boards of several Singapore companies including Singapore Press Holdings, Singapore Airlines, United Overseas Bank and the then-Development Bank of Singapore (now DBS Bank).

In his eight years as DBS Chairman, Mr Ngiam restructured the company to sharpen its focus, "spread its wings into the region" and expand revenue streams to include more financial activities, said Mr Lee.

"DBS grew rapidly under Tong Dow's leadership, and his ethos of discipline and prudence continues to define the bank today."



Mr Ngiam received many state awards including the Public Administration Medal (Gold), the Meritorious Service Medal and the Distinguished Service Order, added Mr Lee.

"His legacy will live on, and his contributions will touch the lives of many generations of Singaporeans to come."

In addition to Mr Lee, other public figures have similarly paid tribute to Mr Ngiam.



In a letter addressed to his wife, President Halimah Yacob expressed her "heartfelt condolences" to the family, praising the former civil servant for his "selfless devotion".

Meanwhile former prime minister Goh Chok Tong said he was "deeply saddened" by the death, calling Mr Ngiam "a friend, colleague and highly respected civil servant".

Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing also expressed his condolences, saying that throughout his career, Mr Ngiam had "managed many complex issues and challenges with tenacity and professionalism".

