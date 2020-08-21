Singapore's 'economic czar': Tributes paid to former top civil servant Ngiam Tong Dow after his death

SINGAPORE: Former prime minister Goh Chok Tong and Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing have paid tribute to former veteran civil servant Ngiam Tong Dow, who died on Thursday (Aug 20) at the age of 83.

Mr Ngiam spent more than 40 years in public service, working with some of Singapore's founding political leaders including then-deputy prime minister Goh Keng Swee, as well as all the prime ministers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was permanent secretary for several key ministries including the finance, trade and communications ministries.

He also served as chairman of various statutory boards and government-linked firms, including the Central Provident Fund, Development Bank of Singapore, Housing and Development Board and Economic Development Board.



Last year, the National University of Singapore, where Mr Ngiam was former pro-chancellor, conferred him an Eminent Alumni Award - meant for those who have "distinguished themselves nationally or globally for their exceptional and sustained contributions and achievements".

After retiring in 1999, Mr Ngiam continued to show keen interest in affairs relating to Singapore's development, publishing two books - the Dynamics of the Singapore Success Story: Insights by Ngiam Tong Dow and A Mandarin and the Making of Public Policy: Reflections by Ngiam Tong Dow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was open with his criticism of the Government, commenting in a controversial 2013 interview with the Singapore Medical Association (SMA) News how ministers' dedication went downhill after their salaries were raised and that their pay was preventing them from speaking up.

In the same interview, he also said that the ruling People's Action Party had become "a bit too elitist", in that they didn't "feel for the people" and lacked empathy.

Mr Ngiam later retracted some of his comments, saying they gave the"wrong impression in several ways" and were "illogical".



"I retired from the civil service in 1999. Since then I have not attended any Cabinet meetings and have never seen one chaired by PM Lee Hsien Loong. Thus my statement that ministers will not speak their minds before PM Lee is unfair as it was made without knowing what actually happens at cabinet meetings today," he clarified.

He also said that he had made his comment about the newer crop of leaders being elitist "without realising that many had come from humble backgrounds".

"HIGHLY RESPECTED"

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Mr Goh said he was "deeply saddened" by the death, calling Mr Ngiam "a friend, colleague and highly respected civil servant".



"I worked under Ngiam in the Ministry of Finance as a young civil servant and learnt much from him. Later, he was my permanent secretary when I became minister in the newly created Ministry of Trade and Industry.

"When I was Prime Minister, I invited him for lunch occasionally as I found it worthwhile to listen to his views on Singapore’s economy," said Mr Goh, describing Mr Ngiam as "Singapore's economic czar".

Mr Goh, who recently announced his retirement from politics, said Mr Ngiam had served Singapore "with distinction", and extended his condolences to Mr Ngiam's wife Jeanette and their family.

Mr Chan Chun Sing also took to Facebook to express his condolences, sharing that throughout his career, Mr Ngiam had "managed many complex issues and challenges with tenacity and professionalism".



During his time at MTI, Mr Ngiam "played an instrumental role in shaping and implementing the economic policies that catalysed Singapore's transformation from third world to first, from investment promotion, economic and manpower planning to industrial estate planning", said Mr Chan.

"Even after his retirement from public service, Mr Ngiam always cared deeply about Singapore and wanted to see his beloved country continue to grow and progress," said Mr Chan.

"Mr Ngiam has set high standards and left a lasting legacy. We will continue to uphold his spirit of innovation and resilience as we chart our new path forward together," he added.