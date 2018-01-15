Nine face more charges in multimillion-dollar Shell fuel heist

SINGAPORE: More charges were levelled against nine Singaporeans behind the multimillion-dollar fuel oil heist at Shell’s Pulau Bukom refinery on Monday (Jan 15).

The men, who were first hauled to court on Jan 9, face one to two additional charges each. Investigations are ongoing, and they could face yet more charges, Deputy Public Prosecutor Stephanie Chew said.



With the additional charges, at least three more instances of alleged fuel theft have come to light.

Five Shell employees – Muzaffar Ali Khan Muhamad Akram, 36, Juandi Pungot, 41, Cai Zhi Zhong, 35, Tiah Kok Hwee, 41, and Koh Choon Wei, 35, face two more charges.

They allegedly stole 1,706.9 metric tonnes of fuel worth S$592,295 on Dec 31 and 300 metric tonnes of fuel worth S$165,000 on Nov 11 last year.

The five now face a total of four charges each.

Another three Shell employees – Mohd Ibrahim K Abdul Majid, 52, Abdul Latif Ibrahim, 59, and Richard Goh Chee Keong, 48, allegedly stole 846.4 metric tonnes of fuel worth S$465,520 on Nov 14, 2017. Each man now faces two charges.

The ninth man, Muhammad Ali Muhammad Nor, 51, who is not a Shell employee, is accused of involvement in the Dec 31 heist, which also allegedly involved Vietnamese national Doan Xuan Than, 45, who was charged last Saturday.

Doan is among three Vietnamese nationals charged in connection with the case.

Two compatriots – Dang Van Hanh, 37, and Nguyen Duc Quang, 46, first charged on Jan 9 – will appear in court on Tuesday morning.

The nine were among 17 arrested on Jan 7 in a joint blitz by the Criminal Investigation Department, Police Intelligence Department and the Police Coast Guard.

Cash totalling S$3.05 million and a 12,000-tonne tanker were seized. The authorities have made at least three more arrests: Three men were charged on Saturday in connection with the scandal.



The nine Singaporeans will next appear in court on Jan 22.