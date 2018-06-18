Nine men arrested over suspected illegal sale of 400 litres of marine gas oil

SINGAPORE: Nine men have been arrested for their suspected involvement in an illegal sale of 400 litres of marine gas oil (MGO), the police said on Monday (Jun 18).

The men, aged between 21 and 56, were arrested by the Police Coast Guard.

Four of them are crew members of a Singapore-registered vessel, and are believed to have misappropriated 400 litres of MGO without their company's knowledge, preliminary investigations show.

They are alleged to have sold the MGO to five crew members of a foreign-registered tugboat. The foreign-registered tugboat has been seized for investigations.

The arrests took place after the Police Coast Guard received information on Monday about an alleged illegal sale taking place at the sea off Selat Puah Anchorage.

All nine men will be charged in court on Tuesday. If convicted, they may be jailed for up to 15 years and fined.

