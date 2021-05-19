NLB deputy director charged with leaking Phase 2 reopening information to chat group

SINGAPORE: A deputy director of the National Library Board (NLB) was charged on Wednesday (May 19) with communicating authorised information about pandemic reopening measures.

Chua Wee Lin, 51, was given one charge under the Official Secrets Act of sending information about Phase 2 reopening measures to a WhatsApp chat group with 18 other members in it.

The incident allegedly occurred between 2.36pm and 4.04pm on Jun 11 last year.

Chua had the information due to his position as the deputy director of NLB's property and facilities management department, the charge sheet stated.

Chua, who was unrepresented, told the court he wanted to seek legal advice. His case was adjourned to a later date.

If convicted of communicating unauthorised information, he could be jailed for up to two years and fined up to S$2,000.

The police said in an earlier statement that they received a report on Jun 12, 2020, that information about the resumption of activities in Phase 2 of the post-circuit breaker reopening was circulating via WhatsApp before it was officially released.

Investigations found that Chua allegedly shared the information with a WhatsApp chat group, and members of the group further disseminated the information, resulting in wider circulation.

Six other people will be issued stern warnings for the wrongful communication of information under the OSA, the police said.

Chua is the latest in a string of civil servants to be charged under the OSA for leaking pandemic-related information.

Last month, the former personal assistant to the director-general of the Singapore Food Agency was charged with leaking a statement on school closures, while a former deputy lead of a Ministry of Health data unit was charged under the OSA for leaking Singapore's COVID-19 numbers 22 times.



