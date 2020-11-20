NTUC, environmental activists submit their picks for Nominated Members of Parliament

SINGAPORE: The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and a group of environmental activists have submitted their picks for Nominated Members of Parliament (NMPs).

On Friday (Nov 20), the labour union announced Mr Abdul Samad Abdul Wahab, the vice president of NTUC, as its nomination.



The 48-year-old is also general secretary of the Union of Power and Gas Employees (UPAGE).



According to NTUC, Mr Samad played an instrumental role in the formation of the Market Development and Resilience Scheme, which was launched by the Energy Market Authority, to secure bonuses, increments, and training funds for workers in the industry.

He was also key in the setup of Company Training Committees with employers to implement training plans for workers across the power and gas industry, said the labour union in the media release.

Labour chief Ng Chee Meng said in a Facebook post that Mr Samad "always does his utmost to do what is best for his fellow workers regardless of the challenges".

"He will be able to draw on more than a decade of experience as (a) unionist to shape policies that will benefit workers and Singaporeans at large," Mr Ng added.

Mr Samad said that if he were to be appointed as NMP, he would push for changes and improvements "based on the real needs of workers on the ground" such as "strengthening the Singaporean Core".

"With the pandemic affecting lives and livelihoods, I would also focus on providing much needed help for our workers especially the middle-income sandwiched group, be it in areas of employment, training or coping with the cost of living," he said.

RESEARCH SCIENTIST NOMINATED BY ENVIRONMENTAL ACTIVISTS

In a Facebook post on Thursday, environmental activists announced research scientist Dr Andie Ang as their pick for NMP.

Dr Ang gained 49.7 per cent of the votes which were cast after a town hall, beating two other candidates, Vandana Khialani and Nor Lastrina Hamid.

Currently a research scientist with Wildlife Reserves Singapore Conservation Fund, Dr Ang is also the president of the Jane Goodall Institute (Singapore).

"I value this as an opportunity to facilitate a greater understanding of the environmental issues to a wider audience, to highlight the importance of protecting our biodiversity and natural heritage, and to participate in the decision-making process so as to push for positive changes," said Dr Ang.



According to her official website, Dr Ang holds a PhD in biological anthropology from the University of Colorado Boulder.

She was also given the 2019 Conservationist Award by the American Society of Primatologists and in the same year, the Great Women of Our Time Award for Science and Technology by Women's Weekly magazine.



NMPs are appointed by the President for a term of two-and-a-half years on the recommendation of an eight-member Special Select Committee of Parliament chaired b by Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin.

The deadline for nomination submissions is Nov 23 at 4.30pm.