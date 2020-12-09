No change in school fees for Singaporeans, PRs and ASEAN students next year: MOE
SINGAPORE: School fees at Government and Government-aided schools will remain unchanged for Singapore citizens, permanent residents and international students (IS) from ASEAN countries next year.
This was announced by the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Wednesday (Dec 9), adding that "moderate adjustments" will be made to the school fees for international students from non-ASEAN countries.
The school fees for 2021 are as follows:
The revisions are part of the ministry's regular review of school fees.
There are currently no plans to adjust school fees for Singapore citizens in Government and Government-aided schools, MOE said.
Standard miscellaneous fees, which apply to students of all nationalities, will also remain unchanged.