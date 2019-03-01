'No conflict of interest' in appointment of new Auditor-General, wife of political-office holder

SINGAPORE: Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing said that there was "no conflict of interest" in the appointment of the new Auditor-General, who is the wife of a senior minister of state, in a response to a parliamentary question on Thursday (Feb 28).

Ms Goh Soon Poh, Singapore's new Auditor-General, took up the position on Feb 8. She is the wife of Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How.

Workers' Party Member of Parliament Sylvia Lim asked for clarification about the selection process and criteria in selecting the Auditor-General and if the appointment of the spouse of a senior minister of state would affect the public perception of the independence of the Auditor-General's Office (AGO).

"We are all familiar with the annual audit reports of the AGO. They often contain embarrassing findings and may uncover misconduct," she added.



Mr Chan responded that the values of integrity and excellence apply equally to appointment processes, and that the process to appoint individuals to any Constitutional appointment is set out in the Constitution.



"The Constitution also sets out the requirements of candidates for certain roles, as well as the office holders who should be advised or to be consulted on the appointment," said Mr Chan.

"In general, the key considerations when identifying candidates include their ability to do the job well, their qualifications and experience, track record, integrity and sense of public service."

He then confirmed that the Government was aware that Ms Goh was the wife of Mr Heng.

"The Auditor-General is appointed by the President in accordance with the advice of the Prime Minister," said Mr Chan.

"The candidate was proposed to the President's concurrence after consulting the chairman of the Public Service Commission. The President will consult the council of presidential advisers, which provides an additional level of scrutiny and advice."

Mr Chan listed Ms Goh's credentials, highlighting her experience in the public sector spanning more than 30 years with appointments in various ministries, and said that she "has served with distinction, with utmost integrity, and commitment to excellence".

He added that AGO audits observations are conveyed to senior public officers, namely the permanent secretaries of ministries, who are responsible for addressing the findings.



"The audit process generally does not involve political office holders. There is no conflict of interest generally between AGO and the ministries in audits," Mr Chan concluded.

"Where there is a potential conflict of interest, there are specific processes to manage this, just as in any professional organisation."