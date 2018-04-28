No formal requests from US, North Korea to host Trump-Kim meeting in Singapore: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: Could Singapore host a meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump?

Speaking at a press conference for the ASEAN Summit on Saturday (Apr 28), Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said: "We've also read the same reports as you in the newspapers about the possible places where the US-North Korea meeting can take place. We've had no formal invitations, requests from any of the parties.



"It has to be something agreed by both North Korea as well as the United States. I doubt very much they have come to any landing yet."

A South Korean daily had earlier reported that Singapore and Mongolia have been shortlisted to host a summit between Trump and Kim. Thailand has volunteered itself as a venue as well.

Kim met South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday. Both promised to bring "lasting peace" between the two Koreas, and to work towards complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

"It's good that the North and South Koreans met, it's good that President Donald Trump is about to meet Mr Kim Jong Un," said Mr Lee, adding: "The question is how things move forward."