'No justification' for targeting civilians: Singapore condemns missile attacks on Saudi Arabia

SINGAPORE: Singapore on Monday (Mar 26) strongly condemned missile attacks launched on Saudi Arabia from Yemen and extended sympathies to the victims of the attacks and their families.



"Singapore strongly condemns the missile attacks launched from Yemen targeting residential areas of Riyadh and other cities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Mar 25, 2018, which resulted in one civilian fatality and two injured," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement.

"There can be no justification for the deliberate targeting of innocent civilians," it said.

"We urge all parties to take steps to exercise restraint and cease hostilities, ensure the safety of all civilians, and work towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Yemen."

There are no reports of Singaporean casualties, said MFA. The ministry and the Singapore Embassy in Riyadh are in contact with Saudi Arabian authorities and are monitoring the situation closely.

The ministry also advised Singaporeans travelling to and residing in the affected areas to "take all necessary precautions" to ensure their safety, as well as to stay vigilant, monitor developments through local news and heed the instructions of local authorities.

Singaporeans in Saudi Arabia are encouraged to e-register with MFA at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg.