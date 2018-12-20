No ‘malicious intent’ on part of elderly man who tried to pick up child from childcare centre

SINGAPORE: An episode involving an elderly man who tried to pick up a child from a childcare centre was found to have been a misunderstanding.

Police on Wednesday (Dec 19) said a report had been filed after Tiong Bahru Village, a community page on Facebook, published a post saying there had been an incident where a man tried to pick up a child that was not his from a childcare centre on Havelock Road.

Advertisement

But an update posted later on Wednesday afternoon on the same Facebook page, said that police had looked into the matter and concluded it to be a “misunderstanding without malicious intent”.

It is understood that a miscommunication occurred when the elderly man went to pick up his grandchild, who attends Maple Bear childcare centre along Havelock Road. The grandchild however, had already been picked up earlier by the maid.

But due to a misunderstanding at the childcare centre, another student was brought out instead.



The earlier Facebook post by Tiong Bahru Village page said the man had given the girl’s name to staff members at the childcare centre, but she did not recognise him and began crying.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The police said in a statement that they "treat such incidents seriously" and urged members of the public "not to speculate or spread unsubstantiated information which may generate unnecessary public alarm".