No more plastic straws at Resorts World Sentosa

SINGAPORE: Since Oct 1, dining establishments and five themed attractions across Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) have stopped providing customers with plastic straws in a bid to reduce single-use plastics.

The latest move will save more than three million, or 1.2 tonnes of, plastic straws a year, RWS said in a press release on Monday (Oct 27).

The places that have stopped providing plastic straws include Universal Studios Singapore and the SEA Aquarium, as well as the resort's celebrity chef restaurants and the Malaysian Food Street food hall, RWS said.

Paper straws, said to be biodegradable and more environmentally friendly, will be available upon request, RWS added. Those with special needs and may require straws to consume drinks will be provided with the straws.

SEA Aquarium's marine conservation group, Guardians of the SEAA, will lead educational outreach efforts to create awareness among RWS employees on the issue of plastic pollution, the press release said.

The group is also working with James Cook University and non-profit organisation Zero Waste SG to engage members of the public on the cause.

"RWS supports the national effort towards becoming a Zero Waste Nation, and is looking into ways to reduce other forms of single-use plastics such as bottled water," RWS said.

RWS joins other businesses in Singapore in their bid to reduce single-use plastics. KFC Singapore has stopped providing plastic caps and straws for drinks at its 84 outlets since its announcement in June this year.

Burger King has stopped providing dine-in customers at its 42 outlets with plastic straws and lids for their cold drinks since Oct 15.

