No reports of 'long COVID' cases in Singapore so far: MOH

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has not received any reports of "long COVID" in Singapore thus far, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said in a written parliamentary reply on Tuesday (Nov 3).

Long COVID refers to lingering symptoms of COVID-19 infection after a person has recovered, said Mr Gan, noting that it has been the subject of discussion as more coronavirus cases arise.

He was responding to questions from Workers' Party Member of Parliament He Ting Ru who asked if there have been any reported or suspected cases of long COVID in Singapore.



Mr Gan said that what constitutes a long COVID-19 case is currently not well defined and is the subject of ongoing studies.

"Our healthcare institutions are following their recovered patients closely to look for prolonged and lingering symptoms arising from COVID-19 as well as for late complications from the infection," he added.

"We will also continue to monitor the emerging findings on long term effects of COVID-19."



Patients in other countries have reported severe fatigue, breathlessness, joint pain and other symptoms.

This could occur weeks or months after apparently recovering from COVID-19, and it has affected both people who have had relatively mild symptoms and those who suffered severe illness from coronavirus infection, reports have said.



A United Kingdom study from October said that one in 20 people are likely to suffer from COVID-19 symptoms lasting more than eight weeks, and about 2 per cent for longer than 12 weeks.

