No reports of Singaporean casualties in Taiwan train crash, says MFA

SINGAPORE: There are no reports of Singaporean casualties from the fatal train accident in Taiwan, which killed at least 18 people and left 175 injured, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Monday (Oct 22).

The MFA extended condolences to the affected families and wished a speedy recovery to those who were injured.

Advertisement

In a statement, the ministry said: "The Singapore Government is saddened to learn of the loss of lives caused by the train derailment in Yilan County yesterday."

"Singaporeans in Taiwan should stay in touch with your family and friends so that they know you are safe," it added.



The Singapore Trade Office in Taipei is in touch with the local authorities, MFA said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Those who require consular assistance should contact the Singapore Trade Office in Taipei at +8862 2772 1940 or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at +65 6379 8800/8855.



On Sunday, the Puyuma Express train carrying 366 people derailed and flipped over while it was travelling on the popular coastal tourist route in northeastern Yilan county.



The crash was the worst rail accident in Taiwan since 1991, when 30 passengers were killed and 112 injured after two trains collided in Miaoli.

