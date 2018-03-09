No reports of Singaporeans injured in Sabah earthquake: MFA

SINGAPORE: There have been no reports of Singaporeans injured in the 5.2-magnitude earthquake that hit Ranau, Sabah on Thursday night (Mar 8), the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Friday.

In a statement, MFA said it has reached out to e-registered Singaporeans in Ranau and the surrounding areas, and has ascertained that they are safe.

"Singaporeans in the affected areas should take the necessary precautions for their personal safety, heed the instructions of the local authorities, and closely monitor the local news, as there may be aftershocks. You should also stay in touch with family and friends so that they know you are safe," it added.

Those in need of consular assistance can contact the Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur at +60 16 661 0400 or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at +65 6379 8800/8855.

All climbing activities on Mount Kinabalu have been temporarily suspended as a result of the earthquake. A total of 239 people on the mountain, including 130 climbers, were safely brought down to the base by early Friday morning.

Almost three years ago on Jun 5, 2015, a 5.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Mount Kinabalu killed 18 people, including 10 Singaporeans. They included seven students and two teachers from Tanjong Katong Primary School as well as a Singaporean adventure guide.

