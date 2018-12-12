No reports of Singaporean casualties in Strasbourg shooting: MFA

SINGAPORE: There are no reports of Singaporean casualties or injured in the shooting in the French city of Strasbourg, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Wednesday (Dec 12).

A gunman had opened fire at a famed Christmas market in the city, killing at least three and injuring another 13.

"Singapore condemns the vicious gunman attack in Strasbourg on 11 December 2018 that resulted in the loss of several lives and injuries to many.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured a speedy recovery," said MFA in a statement.

The ministry added: "At this juncture, French authorities are carrying out security operations in the area and the situation is developing.

"The Singapore Embassy in Paris is also in contact with the French authorities and there are no reports of Singaporean casualties or injured thus far."



French police have launched a manhunt for suspect Cherif Chekatt, who was injured by patrolling soldiers, but managed to escape.

MFA advised Singaporeans in Strasbourg to monitor the news, follow the advice of local authorities, and keep family and friends informed of their safety.

Those who require urgent consular assistance should contact the Singapore Embassy in Paris or the MFA duty office, the ministry added.

Singapore Embassy in Paris

Tel: +33 6 75 03 25 55

Email: singemb_par@mfa.sg​​​​​​​



MFA duty office (24-hours)

Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg

