No reports of Singaporeans affected by Beirut blasts: MFA

SINGAPORE: There have been “no reports” of Singaporeans affected by the blasts in Beirut on Tuesday (Aug 4) that left more than 100 dead and thousands wounded, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Wednesday, as it extended its condolences to those affected.

“The Singapore Government is saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon on Aug 4, 2020,” the ministry said.

“Our condolences go out to the families of the victims and the people of Lebanon during this difficult time.”

The ministry added that it had reached out to Singaporeans in Lebanon who were e-registered with it and has “ascertained their safety”.



"There have been no reports of Singaporeans affected by the blast in Beirut."

The twin blasts in the city left more than 4,000 injured and more than 100 dead, the Lebanese Red Cross said earlier on Wednesday, adding that search and rescue operations were still underway.

The blast in Beirut's port area sent a huge plume of smoke into the sky. (Photo: AFP/Anwar Amro)

Video footage of the second blast showed an enormous orange fireball that dwarfed nearby buildings and sent a devastating tornado-like shockwave ripping through the city.

Hundreds of people who were injured in the Beirut port blast were taken to hospitals but many remain trapped in homes damaged by the explosion, the head of the Lebanese Red Cross said.

A woman is evacuated from the partially destroyed Beirut neighbourhood of Mar Mikhael on Aug 5, 2020 in the aftermath of a massive explosion in the Lebanese capital. (Photo: AFP/Patrick Baz)

Singapore is among the countries that have responded to the tragedy. Leaders from Israel, Egypt, Iran, France and Russia have offered support and condolences to Lebanon as well following the devastating blasts.

Singaporeans in Lebanon who require consular assistance can contact the MFA duty office by calling +65 6379 8800 or +65 6379 8855, or emailing mfa_duty_office@mfa.gov.sg.

