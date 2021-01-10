No reports of Singaporeans on Sriwijaya Air flight: MFA

SINGAPORE: There are no reports of Singaporeans on board the downed Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182 said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Sunday (Jan 10).



The plane had gone missing from radar screens shortly after takeoff a day earlier, carrying 62 passengers including 10 children.

“The Singapore Government is saddened by the news of the crash of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182 on Jan 9, 2021 and we convey our deepest condolences to the government of Indonesia and the families that are left behind,” MFA said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The aircraft, bound for Pontianak in West Kalimantan, went missing in the Java Sea just minutes after it took off from Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport at 2.36pm local time (3.36pm Singapore time) on Saturday.

On Sunday, Indonesian authorities said they detected emergency signals from the aircraft’s black boxes and are “confident that they will be retrieved soon”.

Body parts and debris, including those believed to be parts of the plane and clothing items, were also found.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Indonesian military chief General Hadi Tjahjanto added that they have also determined the “precise location” of the jet, not far from where it disappeared from radar screens.

Singapore's Transportation Safety Investigation Bureau has offered assistance to its counterpart in Indonesia, the National Transportation Safety Committee, to help find the black boxes.