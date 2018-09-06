No reports of Singaporeans injured in Hokkaido earthquake: MFA

SINGAPORE: There have been no reports of Singaporeans injured in the aftermath of the 6.6-magnitude earthquake that hit Hokkaido on Thursday (Sep 6), the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said.

Devastating landslides caused by the powerful quake in northern Japan claimed at least nine lives, with dozens still missing as homes were engulfed.

Advertisement

The Singapore Government extends it heartfelt condolences to Japan and the families affected by the earthquake, MFA said, adding that it has reached out to e-registered Singaporeans in Hokkaido.

"In view of the situation caused by the strong earthquake and the possibility of aftershocks, Singaporeans who are either travelling to or already in Hokkaido are advised to remain vigilant," said the ministry.

Singaporean travellers should take all necessary precautions for their personal safety, monitor the local news closely and heed the instructions of the local authorities, MFA said.

It added that Singaporeans whose flights have been affected should check with the airlines or their tour operators for their new flight schedules, or consider alternative travel arrangements.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Singaporean travellers should also stay in touch with family and friends so that they know you are safe," said MFA.

Those who need consular assistance may contact the Singapore Embassy in Tokyo at +81-90-32084122 or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at +65 6379 8800/8855.