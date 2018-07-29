‘No specific target’ for Team Singapore athletes at Asian Games: Grace Fu

SINGAPORE: There is “no specific” target for the record biggest 265 Team Singapore athletes that will be competing at the 2018 Asian Games, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu said on Sunday (Jul 29).

Speaking to media on the sidelines of the Team Singapore Flag Presentation Ceremony for the Asian Games, Asian Para Games and the Youth Olympic Games, Ms Fu expressed confidence that the Asian Games athletes will do Singapore proud as “they have been training very hard” and that the Government will support them in whatever way it can.

In response to a question over expectations on the team, Ms Fu said: “We don’t have any specific targets but I’m sure each of the sports will go out and really do their very best for Singapore.”

Minister Grace Fu and Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin posing for a wefie at the Team Singapore Flag Presentation Ceremony for the Asian Games, Asian Para Games and the Youth Olympic Games. (Photo: Amir Yusof)

Singapore is set to field its largest Asian Games contingent of 265 athletes across 21 sports at the tournament in Indonesia, which will take place on Aug 18 until Sep 2.

At the official flag presentation ceremony, gymnast Hoe Wah Toon was unveiled as the flag bearer for the Asian Games squad.

Chef de Mission for Team Singapore at the Asian Games, Mr Lee Wung Yew, outlined to members of the media that the three sports renowned for delivering medals at the tournament are sailing, bowling and swimming.

However Mr Lee, who is a former national shooter who represented Singapore six times at the Asian Games and thrice at the Olympic Games, added that supporters can expect “nice surprises” in other sports, including in events that Singapore will be competing in for the first time.

Sports that will be debuting for Singapore at the Games include contact bridge, synchronised swimming, ju jit-su and paragliding.

At the previous edition of the Asian Games in Incheon in 2014, Team Singapore’s 223-strong contingent clinched five golds, six silvers and 14 bronze medals.

At the official flag presentation ceremony on Sunday, archer Nur Syahidah Alim and table tennis player Koen Pang were unveiled as flag bearers for the Singapore contingent at the Asian Para Games and the Youth Olympic Games respectively.

In October, a total of 44 Singapore para athletes will be competing across 10 sports in the Asian Para Games at Indonesia in while 15 youth athletes will be representing the country from eight sports at Argentina.

