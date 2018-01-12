No train service on Bukit Panjang LRT after signal-stop tape damaged by train

SINGAPORE: Service on the Bukit Panjang LRT was halted after a signal-stop tape near Keat Hong Station was damaged by a train, SMRT said on Friday (Jan 12).

The incident happened at around 1.45pm. A signal-stop tape is used to indicate to the driverless train where the train should stop accurately.

SMRT added that the train that caused the damage has been withdrawn from service for further checks.



[BPLRT] No Train Service on BPLRT due to Track Fault. Free Regular bus and Bridging Bus are now available at affected stations. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) January 12, 2018

Train services were halted temporarily at 2.26pm for engineering staff to conduct a system-wide check.



Free bus and shuttle bus services were made available by SMRT, who also apologised for the inconvenience caused to commuters.



"Our engineering staff are now working to resume the service," said SMRT.

Advertisement

Advertisement



