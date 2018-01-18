No train service on parts of Bukit Panjang LRT due to train fault

SINGAPORE: There is no train service on parts of the Bukit Panjang LRT due to a train fault, operator SMRT said on Thursday (Jan 18).

The affected stretch is between Choa Chu Kang and Phoenix stations. Train service on the Bukit Panjang loop is unaffected.

SMRT said in a Facebook post at 4.10pm that their engineering staff were attending to the fault.

Free bus and bridging bus services were activated.

[BPLRT]: No train service between #ChoaChuKang and #Phoenix due to a train fault. Free bridging bus services available across BPLRT. Free regular bus services available at affected stations. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) January 18, 2018

Tweets from commuters showed that the delay started as early as 3.34pm.

One commuter, Lee Shi Min, first said that the train she was taking had not been moving for the past 10 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why LRT not moving?? It's been stuck in this station for almost 10 minutes. 😤 — Lee Shi Min (@NimihseeL) January 18, 2018

At 4.08pm, she sent out another tweet, this time saying that the "LRT broke down" and that SMRT "did not make an announcement".

The LRT broke down while I was on my way to school.... They didn't even make an announcement. 😠 — Lee Shi Min (@NimihseeL) January 18, 2018

Another commuter said he was stuck on the LRT for about 20 minutes in a tweet sent at 3.50pm.

Wtf stuck in the LRT for 20 mins now — Irfan ▌▌▌ (@BakaVader) January 18, 2018

Ms Wong Chooi Yoke, 38, told Channel NewsAsia that when she reached Jelapang station at 3.30pm, there was a train at the platform. But the train did not move, and after 15 minutes of waiting, she decided to exit the station and take a bus instead.

"There was no announcement. I had to call them using the ticket intercom ... No free shuttle bus was arranged at the time when I left," Ms Wong added.

In a subsequent tweet sent out at 4.54pm, SMRT said that the fault was cleared and "normal train services" across the Bukit Panjang LRT were being restored.

Free regular bus services and bridging bus services were made available until 5pm, SMRT added.