No train services between Bugis and Aljunied MRT stations due to an 'incident': SMRT

SINGAPORE: Train services between Bugis and Aljunied MRT stations on the East-West Line have been suspended due to "an incident", said SMRT on Friday night (Feb 25).

The transport operator tweeted this at about 10pm, adding that free regular and bridging buses are available between both stations.

CNA saw a stationary train on the track just before the tunnel going towards Lavender MRT station.

Police officers were seen outside Lavender MRT station, which was closed.

A stationary west-bound train is seen near Kallang MRT station. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

Several police cars, an ambulance and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) fire trucks were also seen outside Kallang MRT station.



An SCDF ambulance outside Kallang MRT station on Feb 25, 2021. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

An SCDF vehicle outside Kallang MRT station on Feb 25, 2021. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

A CNA reader said that he was on a train that left Lavender MRT station when it "almost immediately halted and began to reverse slowly".

"After about five minutes, passengers were told to alight as there was some obstacle on the track," he said.



"Everyone got off and when they announced that another train was stuck at Kallang, everyone started exiting the station."

CNA has contacted SMRT for more information.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

