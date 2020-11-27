No year-end bonus for civil servants, but 13th month bonus will still be paid out: PSD

SINGAPORE: There will be no year-end bonus payment for civil servants, the Public Service Division (PSD) said on Friday (Nov 27).

Taken together with the zero mid-year annual variable component (AVC) announced earlier this year, this means that there will not be any AVC for the entire year.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The Government will continue to pay the non-pensionable annual allowance of one month, also known as the 13th month bonus, to all civil servants.



"In close consultation with the public sector unions, the Government has decided that there will not be any year-end AVC payment for civil servants this year," the PSD said.



A one-time lump sum payment of S$1,200 will also be paid to civil servants in Grades III to V of the Operations Support Scheme and equivalent grades, to provide "greater support for lower-wage civil servants during this difficult period".

This is in keeping with the recommendations of the National Wages Council to uplift lower-wage workers, said PSD.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Trade and Industry further narrowed the 2020 GDP growth forecast to between -6.5 per cent and -6.0 per cent.

"According to the Ministry of Manpower’s preliminary estimates, the overall, resident and citizen unemployment rates rose in the third quarter," said PSD, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic has left a "significant impact" on Singapore's economy and labour market.

Singapore’s external demand outlook in 2020 remains "subdued", with key advanced and regional economies expected to contract in the fourth quarter of this year and be in full year recession, it added.



Advertisement

The PSD said public officers have gone "above and beyond the call of duty" in the fight against COVID-19, adding that the Government "deeply appreciates" their hard work.



"The fight against COVID-19 continues and the public service will continue to work hard, hand in hand with our citizens and stakeholders, to manage the pandemic and its economic ramifications."



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram