73-year-old dies in accident along North Bridge Road, taxi driver arrested for careless driving

SINGAPORE: A 73-year-old man died in an accident along North Bridge Road early on Tuesday (Mar 30).

Police say they were alerted to the accident along North Bridge Road towards South Bridge Road at about 12.41am involving a taxi and a pedestrian.

SCDF said it was alerted to a road traffic accident at about 12.40am along North Bridge Road, where a person was pronounced dead on scene by one of its paramedics.

The 55-year-old taxi driver was then arrested for careless driving causing death.

Images circulating on social media show a ComfortDelGro taxi at the scene.

In another photo, two individuals, who appear to be police officers, are seen with a plastic bag strewn on the road, as one of the officers holds a walking stick.



Images circulating on social media show police officers present at the accident scene on Mar 30, 2021, with one holding a walking stick. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore roads accident.com)

In response to CNA queries, ComfortDelGro said it had terminated the driver's relief driving arrangement with immediate effect and that it was assisting the police in their investigations.

“We are deeply saddened that this has happened and have reached out to the deceased’s next of kin to convey our condolences and to assist them during this extremely difficult period," said ComfortDelGro's group chief corporate communications officer Tammy Tan.

