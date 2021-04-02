Some MRT stations on North East Line to close early for works in April, May

SINGAPORE: Selected MRT stations on the North East Line will close earlier on some Fridays and Saturdays in April and May, said SBS Transit on Friday (Apr 2).

This is for "intensified replacement works" to be carried out on the insulators of the overhead catenary system that supplies power to the trains, bringing completion of the works forward to May, said the transport operator.



It comes after a power fault due to a faulty insulator at Buangkok station disrupted train service on the North East Line for almost three hours on Mar 28.

"Starting from next week, on Apr 9 and 10, and on Apr 16 and 17, NEL stations between NE12 Serangoon and NE17 Punggol will close earlier at about 11pm.

"Train services for the rest of the NEL, between NE1 HarbourFront and NE12 Serangoon, will also operate at longer intervals of about nine minutes during the early closures," said SBS Transit.

(Image: SBS Transit)

Shuttle bus service 21 will be available for commuters travelling along the affected section between Serangoon and Punggol.



To facilitate onward connectivity, southbound train services from Serangoon to HarbourFront stations will be extended to 12.15am, said SBS Transit.

LRT services will be extended to 1.10am in Sengkang and 1.15am in Punggol.



On Apr 23 and 24, and May 7 and 8, another stretch of stations between NE1 HarbourFront and NE6 Dhoby Ghaut will close earlier.



Train services will still be available from NE6 Dhoby Ghaut to NE17 Punggol.



"No works will be carried out on the May Day public holiday weekend to avoid inconveniencing our commuters," said SBS Transit.



(Image: SBS Transit)

Shuttle bus service 22 will serve commuters along the affected section between HarbourFront and Dhoby Ghaut.



Northbound train services from Dhoby Ghaut to Punggol stations will be extended to 12.36am during this set of early closures, while LRT services will be extended to 1.03am in Sengkang and 1.05am in Punggol.



Operating hours for bus service 325 will be extended during the early closures in April and May, with its last bus departing Hougang Central bus interchange at 12.50am.



"For the early closures on the remaining two Fridays and Saturdays, service 315 will also have its operating hours extended to 1am from Serangoon bus interchange," said SBS Transit.

As last train timings vary for each station, commuters are advised to plan ahead by checking the station-specific timings at affected MRT stations, or through SBS Transit's website and social media, said the company.