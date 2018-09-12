North Korean ‘diligence and discipline’ leave deep impression on Tan Wu Meng during official visit

SINGAPORE: Senior Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tan Wu Meng was struck by the “diligence and discipline” of North Koreans after a three-day official visit to the country during its 70th anniversary.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Sep 11), Dr Tan said this was evident during the parade and another event that he attended between Sep 8 and Sep 10 as a representative of the Singapore Government.

“What left a deep impression was the diligence and discipline of the DPRK people, which was particularly evident from the organisation and choreography of the official Parade and the separate Mass Gymnastics and Artistic Performance, involving tens of thousands of people.”

North Korea has the potential to "achieve more in an environment of peace," he added.



"We hope that all parties involved will continue to make progress towards lasting peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula."

Dr Tan also met North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Hui Chol during the visit, adding that he had a "good discussion" with him about bilateral relations and regional developments between North Korea and Singapore.



"I expressed our hope that the DPRK would continue to work with other parties towards lasting peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula," he said.

