Singaporean company director accused of supplying luxury goods to North Korea faces 161 charges

SINGAPORE: The Singaporean director of a company accused of illegally supplying luxury items, including wines, perfumes and cosmetics worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, to North Korea was charged in court on Thursday (Jul 19).

Ng Kheng Wah faces 161 charges, which were made up of cheating charges and charges of breach of regulations under the United Nations Act.

Ng, director of OCN Singapore and said to be director of sister company T Specialist, had denied last year that he ran high-end retail stores in the reclusive country.

He also denied stocking them with banned luxury goods.

The multiple charges Ng were slapped with include abetting by engaging in a conspiracy with T Specialist International, along with two people Sherly Muliawan and Li Ik, to supply luxury items to a person in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea in 2011.

In that single charge out of 161, Ng allegedly abetted wholesale trade company T Specialist in supplying perfumes and cosmetics worth more than S$38,000 to a shop in North Korea.

This is a breach of regulations under the United Nations Act, for which Ng can be fined up to S$100,000 and jailed for up to five years.

For cheating and dishonestly inducing a delivery of property, he can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

Ng is out on bail of S$500,000 and will be back in court next month.