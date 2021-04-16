Government acquires 4-storey Thomson Road building to make way for North-South Corridor construction

SINGAPORE: A four-storey building along Thomson Road has been acquired by the Government and will be demolished by the end of the year to facilitate the construction of the North-South Corridor (NSC).

The 57-year-old building, located at 68-74 Thomson Road opposite United Square shopping mall, comprises 12 residential units and four shops. The affected businesses include a Tanjong Rhu Pau outlet, Animal Infirmary Veterinary Clinic and a spa.

Its occupants had all moved out by February, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA), the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) and the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) in a joint media release on Friday (Apr 16).

The owners of the units will receive compensation based on the market value of the acquired land as of Apr 16 - the gazetted date of acquisition - in line with the Land Acquisition Act.

The agencies said they will “work closely” with the affected owners and assist them through the acquisition process.

A general view of 68-74 Thomson Road. (Photo: Calvin Oh)

The building is located about 6m away from where excavation works for the Thomson stretch of the North-South Corridor tunnel will be carried out.

Qualified professional engineers appointed by the LTA had conducted an impact assessment study of the building early last year.

The study found that the building's foundation would need to be strengthened before the start of excavation works for the tunnel, said the agencies.

As part of safety measures during these strengthening works, LTA had assisted all occupants in moving out by February this year and securing alternative residences or places of business.



A relocation notice at a unit of 68-74 Thomson Road. (Photo: Calvin Oh)

However, further tests conducted after they had moved out indicated that the building's concrete strength was lower than that needed to safely carry out the strengthening work.

This conclusion was supported by an independent inspection by the BCA, which found that it would be "impractical and risky" to carry out such strengthening works to withstand excavation works for the tunnel.



Construction of the North-South Corridor began in 2018.

The 21.5km expressway will better connect the northern and central parts of Singapore, serving motorists travelling between the city centre to towns such as Woodlands, Sembawang, Yishun, Ang Mo Kio, Bishan and Toa Payoh.

It is expected to ease traffic on the Central Expressway (CTE) and will intersect various expressways, including the Seletar Expressway (SLE), Pan Island Expressway (PIE) and East Coast Parkway (ECP).

Originally conceived as the North-South Expressway in 2008, it was later re-envisioned as Singapore’s longest “transit priority corridor”, with dedicated bus lanes, pedestrian pathways and cycling routes in addition to roads for vehicular traffic.

An artist’s impression of the North-South Corridor along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6. (Image: Land Transport Authority)

In 2018, the iconic rainbow-coloured Rochor Centre building was demolished to make way for the North-South Corridor.

The project was previously scheduled for completion by 2026, but this has been pushed back by a year due to construction delays as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

