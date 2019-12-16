Work set to start on North-South Corridor viaduct between Sungei Seletar and Admiralty Road West

SINGAPORE: Work on the North-South Corridor (NSC) viaduct between Sungei Seletar and Admiralty Road West is set to begin in the first quarter of 2020 after the final three civil contracts were awarded by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

The contracts are worth S$954.1 million in total, the authority said in a media release on Monday (Dec 16), adding that all 14 civil contracts to build the NSC have now been awarded.

The location map of the section of the North-South Corridor viaduct between Sungei Seletar and Admiralty Road West. (Image: Land Transport Authority)

The 21.5km NSC will better connect the Northern and Central parts of Singapore, serving motorists travelling between the city centre and towns including Woodlands, Sembawang, Yishun, Ang Mo Kio, Bishan and Toa Payoh.



It will intersect various expressways, including the Seletar Expressway (SLE), Pan Island Expressway (PIE) and East Coast Parkway (ECP).



Expected to be completed by 2026, the NSC will include bus lanes and cycling trunk routes.



The continuous bus lanes are expected to cut commuters' journey times by an average of 10 to 15 minutes per trip, said LTA. Cycling routes will link up with the Park Connector Network and local cycling paths within HDB towns along the entire corridor.

"The NSC has been specially designed to support our car-lite vision by also catering to the commuting needs of non-motorists," LTA said.



The location map for the upcoming North-South Corridor. (Image: Land Transport Authority)

FINAL CONTRACTS AWARDED



The first contract, worth S$365.9 million, was awarded to a consortium comprising of Wai Fong Construction, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Branch Office Singapore and China Railway 11 Bureau Group Corporation (Singapore branch).

They will design and build a 3.1km stretch of the NSC between Sungei Seletar and Yishun Avenue 5.

The location map of the section of the North-South Corridor viaduct between Sungei Seletar and Yishun Avenue 5. (Image: LTA)

The members of the consortium are contractors with "strong track records", said LTA.

Wai Fong Construction is currently involved in the construction of the upcoming Jurong Region Line (JRL) stations Hong Kah and Corporation, as well as several of the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) stations and tunnels.

They also constructed the Downtown Line Stage 3 (DTL3) Xilin station and tunnel.



China Railway 11 Bureau Group Corporation (Singapore Branch) was recently awarded the contract to build the JRL's Tengah depot and two of its stations.



The second and third contracts, worth S$588.2 million in total, were awarded to Hyundai Engineering and Construction.

They will design and construct the 4.5km section of the viaduct between Yishun Avenue 5 and Admiralty Road West.



The company was involved in the construction of the DTL3 Macpherson station, several North East Line stations and the NEL Sengkang depot.