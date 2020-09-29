Man on trial for sexually assaulting sister's drunk friend

SINGAPORE: A man is on trial for sexually assaulting his sister's friend, who was staying over after going to a bar on Christmas Day nearly four years ago.

Norvan Tan En Jie, 24, claimed trial on Tuesday (Sep 29) to two counts of sexual assault by penetration and two counts of outrage of modesty.

The alleged incident occurred on Dec 26, 2016, at the Tans' family flat. Tan was 21 at the time, and the victim, whose identity is protected by gag order, was 19.

The prosecution's case is that the victim went to the flat with Tan's sister in the early hours of that day to stay over.

The victim was heavily intoxicated at the time and Tan's sister had to help her to the kitchen to vomit and change her clothes.

At the same time, Tan had also returned home from drinking with two friends. While his sister spoke to his friend, Tan went to the toilet and carried the victim out to the living room where he kissed her.

He later carried her to his sister's bed and sexually assaulted her, the prosecutors claimed. As the victim felt nauseous again, she ran to the toilet to throw up, where she felt someone sexually assault her.

The victim was traumatised in the aftermath, telling her friends about her confusion and distress, as well as sharing her suspicions that it was Tan who sexually assaulted her.

She also sent Tan's sister messages about what happened, and Tan's sister told her that her brother admitted that he "fingered" the victim.

The victim later filed a police report and Tan was arrested two days after the alleged offence. His semen was found on the back of the victim's shirt, and the victim's DNA was found on Tan's underwear, the court heard.

The prosecution will be calling 27 witnesses, including a doctor who had seen Tan in May 2017 for his supposed erectile dysfunction. The doctor had found no evidence of the condition, said Deputy Public Prosecutors Ng Yiwen, Asoka Markandu and Sheryl Yeo.

Another doctor will testify that the victim's ability to give consent to any sexual advances at the time "would have been negatively affected due to her intoxicated state".

If convicted of sexual assault by penetration, Tan could be jailed for up to 20 years and fined or caned.

He faces up to two years' jail, a fine, caning, or any combination of these penalties if convicted of outrage of modesty.