2 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, including Certis Cisco employee who served quarantine orders

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported two more confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday (Feb 10), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a daily update.

This brings the number of cases in Singapore to 45, with seven in critical condition. One more patient was discharged, meaning seven have now fully recovered from the virus.



A total of 23 coronavirus cases in Singapore have resulted from local transmission.



The coronavirus epidemic has killed more than 900 people and infected more than 40,000, most of them in mainland China.



These are the details, as outlined in MOH's press release:

One more confirmed case of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infection has been discharged from hospital today. In all, seven have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospital.

As of 10 February 2020, 12pm, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed two additional cases of 2019-nCoV infection in Singapore. Of these, one was on the evacuation flight from Wuhan on 30 January. Contact tracing of the other case is underway.

Of the 23 locally transmitted cases, epidemiological investigations and contact tracing have uncovered links between 15 of the cases with the three currently known clusters.

Contact tracing is underway for the other eight locally transmitted cases, including Case 44, to establish if they are linked to previous cases or persons with travel history to mainland China.

CASE 44

Case 44 is a 37 year-old male Singapore Citizen with no recent travel history to China. He is currently warded in an isolation room at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH).

He reported onset of symptoms on 31 January, and had sought treatment at a general practitioner clinic on 2 February. He went to KTPH on 6 February where he was immediately isolated. Subsequent test results confirmed 2019-nCoV infection on 9 February afternoon.

Prior to hospital admission, he had gone to work at Certis Cisco Centre (20 Jalan Afifi), and had been on duty at Chingay 2020. Prior to onset of symptoms, he had served Quarantine Orders on two individuals from Wuhan who were subsequently tested positive for 2019-nCoV. He had not served any Quarantine Order after onset of symptoms. He stays at Sembawang Drive.



CASE 45

Case 45 is a two year-old female Singapore Citizen who was evacuated from Wuhan on 30 January.

She was without symptoms when she boarded the flight, and was placed under quarantine upon landing in Singapore. She was referred to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) on 7 February based on initial test results, and was immediately isolated. She was subsequently confirmed to have 2019-nCoV infection on 10 February morning.

UPDATE ON CASES & CONTACT TRACING

To date, a total of seven cases have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospital. Of the 38 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving. Seven are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

As of 10 February 2020, 12pm, 581 of the suspect cases have tested negative for 2019-nCoV, and 45 have tested positive. Test results for the remaining 39 cases are pending.

Contact tracing for the confirmed cases is ongoing. Once identified, MOH will closely monitor all close contacts. As a precautionary measure, they will be quarantined for 14 days from their last exposure to the patient. In addition, all other identified contacts who have a low risk of being infected will be under active surveillance, and will be contacted daily to monitor their health status.

As of 10 February 2020, 12pm, MOH has identified 1,026 close contacts. Of the 927 who are still in Singapore, 896 have been contacted and are being quarantined or isolated. Efforts are ongoing to contact the remaining 31 close contacts.

NO EVIDENCE OF TRANSMISSION THROUGH AEROSOL

MOH has looked into reports that 2019-nCOV could be transmitted through aerosol.

Based on evidence available in China, an expert from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention has said that there is currently no evidence that the virus can be transmitted through aerosol. The currently known transmission routes of the virus are via respiratory droplets and physical contact.



