2 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, including Certis Cisco employee who served quarantine orders

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported two more confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday (Feb 10), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a daily update.

One is a Certis Cisco employee who served quarantine orders on two people from Wuhan, and the other is a two-year-old girl who was one of the Singaporeans evacuated from Wuhan on Jan 30.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This brings the number of cases in Singapore to 45, with seven in critical condition. One more patient has been discharged, meaning seven have now fully recovered from the virus.

A total of 23 cases in Singapore are local transmissions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

CASE 44

Case 44 is a 37-year-old Singaporean man who lives at Sembawang Drive and works at the Certis Cisco Centre at 20 Jalan Afifi in Paya Lebar. He has no recent travel history to China.

He reported the onset of symptoms on Jan 31, and sought treatment at a general practitioner clinic on Feb 2.

He went to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital on Feb 6, where he was isolated and warded. He tested positive for the coronavirus on Feb 9.

Before having symptoms, he served quarantine orders on two people from Wuhan who subsequently tested positive for the infection. After the onset of symptoms, he did not serve any quarantine orders.

Prior to being admitted to hospital, he had been on duty at Chingay 2020. Chingay took place on Jan 31 and Feb 1.

A statement issued by Certis said the company is helping the authorities with their investigations and providing "all necessary assistance" to the employee and his family.

CNA has contacted Certis for more information.

CASE 45

Case 45 is a two-year-old Singaporean girl. She was one of the 92 Singaporeans evacuated from Wuhan on a Scoot flight on Jan 30.

She did not have symptoms when she boarded the flight, and was placed under quarantine after landing in Singapore.

She was referred to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital on Feb 7 based on initial test results and isolated. She was confirmed as having the infection on Feb 10.

CONTACT TRACING

As of noon on Monday, 581 of the suspect cases have tested negative for the novel coronavirus. Test results for the remaining 39 cases are pending.

Contact tracing for the confirmed cases is ongoing.

As of Monday noon, MOH has identified 1,026 close contacts. Of the 927 who are still in Singapore, 896 have been contacted and are being quarantined or isolated. Efforts are ongoing to contact the remaining 31 close contacts.

The coronavirus epidemic has killed more than 900 people and infected more than 40,000, most of them in mainland China.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the Wuhan virus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram