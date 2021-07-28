Batches of Now Foods’ royal jelly capsules recalled over presence of banned antibiotic

SINGAPORE: A recall has been issued for certain batches of Now Foods’ royal jelly capsules after a banned antibiotic was found in the products.



The presence of metronidazole, a globally banned antibiotic in food-producing animals, was found during inspection and testing, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Wednesday (Jul 28).



Under the Singapore Food Regulations, metronidazole is not allowed in food products.



SFA said it has directed the product importer, Bloom Concept, to recall the affected batches. The recall is ongoing.



The products affected by the recall are sold in bottles of 60 vegetarian capsules with expiry dates of 11/2023 and 04/2024. Their lot numbers are 3184045 and 3203587.



“Consumers who have purchased the implicated product are advised not to consume it,” said SFA.



Those who have consumed the implicated product and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice. Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries, added SFA.