NParks launches 36km trail linking Coney Island with Jurong Lake

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SINGAPORE: The National Parks Board on Saturday (Mar 30) launched a 36km trail linking Coney Island Park in the northeast with Jurong Lake Gardens in the west.

The Coast-to-Coast (C2C) Trail cuts across Singapore and takes visitors through a variety of parks and nature areas, with highlights such as Bukit Batok Nature Park and Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.

Advertisement

Bukit Batok Nature Park. (Photo: NParks)

In addition to an online guide, the trail also comes with its very own augmented reality (AR) app, which uses 3D-animated characters to provide information about native flora and fauna and surrounding areas of interest, NParks said in its media release.

Users of the app can also upload photographs taken along the trail to share their experiences with other users. From next year, the app will allow users to develop their own curated trails to share with other users.

The C2C app features interactive AR elements such as 3D-animated characters. (Image: NParks)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The app also has a reward system, with users accumulating reward points by visiting checkpoints and completing “quests” or sharing photos. The points will be converted to rewards such as F&B vouchers, products and services, NParks added.

The C2C mobile app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store (for Android users) or App Store (for iOS users).

Map of recreational connections. (Map: NParks)

NParks on Saturday also launched Rower’s Bay, part of the first phase of works completed for the 150km Round Island Route (RIR) that goes around Singapore.

Serving as a resting and gathering point for park users along the RIR, Rower’s Bay connects to Seletar Aerospace Park via a 3km path, and features a wetland, lookout pavilion and a boardwalk that brings visitors closer to the water.

A broad-leafed Mahogany Heritage Tree near Seletar Aerospace Park. (Photo: NParks)

It is part of the 60km first phase of the RIR, which when completed by 2020, will connect Rower’s Bay with Gardens by the Bay via Changi Beach Park and East Coast Park.

By 2021, another 60km of paths between Rower’s Bay and Gardens by the Bay, part of which runs along the Rail Corridor, will be connected, making a loop of 120km.

The RIR is expected to be progressively fully completed by 2035.