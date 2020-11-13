More than 280 new allotment gardening plots at 4 parks open for application on Nov 29

SINGAPORE: To cater to the growing interest in gardening, the National Parks Board (NParks) said on Friday (Nov 13) that more than 280 new allotment gardening plots at four parks will be open for application on Nov 29.

The new plots are located at Bedok Reservoir Park, East Coast Park, Lower Seletar Reservoir Park and one-north Park.

"The plots are part of the 1,000 allotment garden plots that will be ready across 18 parks and gardens in Singapore by 2021," it said.

Members of the public will be able to apply for the plots from 10am on Nov 29 to 10pm on Dec 6. Applications will be done online and the plots will be allocated through computerised balloting.

Each household is able to ballot for and lease only one plot at any one time, and the applicant from the household must be 18 years old, according to the NParks website.



So far, a total of 1,436 plots have been subscribed by members of the public.

Members of the public are also encouraged to apply for the plots nearest to their residence, said NParks.

The total number of plots in each park are listed below:

(Photo: National Parks Board)

Each plot comprises a raised planter bed measuring 2.5m by 1m and will be leased for three years at S$57 annually, excluding GST.

Successful applicants will be notified on the outcome of their application within three months of the closing date, said NParks.

"The Allotment Gardening Scheme is part of Singapore’s vision of growing our City in Nature by providing more spaces for gardening in the community," it said.

NParks added it wants to encourage more people to garden as a way of participating and bonding in the community, as well as bringing people close to nature for "health and well-being".

The online application form, location maps and more information about the allotment gardens can be found on the NParks website.