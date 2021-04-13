NParks officer charged with taking upskirt photos, asking for bribe from hat supplier

SINGAPORE: A National Parks Board (NParks) officer was charged on Tuesday (Apr 13) with taking multiple upskirt photos and asking for a bribe from a hat supplier to conceal the fact that it had not completed a delivery.

Lee Choon Phing, a 48-year-old manager of the Community in Bloom branch of NParks, received one charge each of cheating and corruption and nine charges of insulting a woman's modesty.

He is accused of trying to solicit a S$10,000 bribe from a director of SBM Easi Trade in February last year. This was allegedly in return for lying to NParks that the company had delivered 10,000 hats to the statutory board.

Only 5,000 hats were delivered and the delivery was late, which would have incurred a late fee, according to charge sheets.

Lee is also accused of cheating an NParks accounts executive in April 2020. The executive made the full payment of S$23,300 to SBM Easi Trade, believing that the company had delivered all 10,000 hats.

Lee also allegedly took multiple upskirt photos of women between October 2015 and May 2019.

He is said to have taken upskirt photos of two different women at a nursery in October 2015, repeating his acts against one of the two women in April 2017.

In 2019, he took upskirt photos of two female victims near Cedar Girls' Secondary School in March, and targeted female victims on two occasions in an MRT train cabin in April.

Lee will return to court in May.

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau said Singapore adopts a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption.

Anyone convicted of corruption can be jailed for up to five years, fined up to S$100,000, or both. If the matter involves a government or public body, the maximum jail term goes up to seven years.

If convicted of insulting a woman's modesty, Lee could be jailed up to a year, fined, or both on each charge.

Cheating draws a maximum sentence of 10 years' jail and a fine.