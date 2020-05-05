NParks officer in a stable condition after being stabbed at Sungei Serangoon Park Connector

SINGAPORE: A National Parks Board (NParks) officer who was stabbed while installing SafeEntry signs along Sungei Serangoon Park Connector on Monday (May 4) has undergone surgery and is now recovering from his injuries.

The officer had suffered serious injuries to his chest, arm and hand after he was allegedly attacked by a 61-year-old man, who was arrested on Monday.

The safe distancing enforcement officer is in a stable condition, NParks said on Tuesday in response to CNA queries.



The stabbing on Monday occurred after the officer and a colleague noticed a man was not wearing a mask and was cutting plants illegally.

When approached and questioned by the NParks officers, the man turned aggressive and allegedly attacked the victim with a sharp instrument before the fleeing the scene, police said.

The 61-year-old was arrested later on Monday and will be charged in court on Wednesday for attempted murder.

If found guilty, he faces up to 15 years’ jail and a fine. If hurt is caused to any person by such an act, he faces life imprisonment.

"This is an egregious act of violence inflicted on a public servant who was performing his duties. The man will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," the police said.



The Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources (MEWR) and NParks said in a joint media release that they are "appalled and deeply concerned by the vicious attack".

"We have zero tolerance towards such acts ... Any form of abuse or attack on public officers constitutes a serious offence, and offenders will be prosecuted in court."

They also called on members of the public to cooperate when approached by MEWR or NParks officers, and to abide strictly by safe distancing measures.

"Our thoughts are with the officer and his family, and we are extending our support. We wish him a complete and speedy recovery," they said.

Safe distancing officers are being deployed in public places across Singapore during the "circuit breaker" period to encourage people to observe the measures meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.



