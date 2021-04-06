Two former senior NParks officers charged with corruption

SINGAPORE: Two former senior National Parks Board (NParks) officers were charged with corruption on Tuesday (Apr 6).



Teva Raj Palanisamy, 69, the former senior director of NParks’ municipal landscapes division, faces two charges. Former director of the same division Go Kau Chai Johnny, 51, faces one charge, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said.



Both men face one charge each for allegedly accepting a bribe in the form of a hotel stay in Macau worth S$258.42 in 2018. The bribe was “an inducement to advance the business interest of the giver’s company with NParks”, CPIB said.



Teva Raj has also been charged over six incidents that allegedly occurred between 2018 and 2020. He is accused of accepting bribes in the form of “transport services” on the six occasions “as an inducement to advance the business interest of the second giver’s company with NParks”, CPIB said.



“Singapore adopts a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption, including any corrupt acts committed overseas,” the bureau said in a press release.



Any person who is convicted of a corruption offence can be fined up to S$100,000, or sentenced to up to five years' jail, or both, said CPIB.



“The maximum imprisonment term for each offence of corruption can be increased to seven years if it is in relation to a matter or contract with the Government or public body, or a subcontract to execute work comprised in such contract,” it added.