Automated services at 6 redesigned neighbourhood police posts

SINGAPORE: Six neighbourhood police posts (NPPs) which reopen on Thursday (Aug 1) as e-NPPs will provide residents with access to automated services.

These redesigned e-NPPs at Kampong Glam, Ayer Rajah, Chong Pang, Marine Parade, Tampines East and Choa Chu Kang will reopen their doors at 12pm, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a Facebook post.

According to the SPF website, the redesigned NPPs have been converted into touchscreen self-help kiosks where members of the public may access police services round-the-clock.

The police also said that the e-NPPs will allow officers to be “re-deployed to the ground, to better serve the community”.

Residents will be able to access automated services such as an e-kiosk to report crime as well as a self-service dropbox for lost and found property.

Residents can also submit applications for licences and permits, enquire and pay outstanding traffic offences and provide feedback on road users.

Members of the public will not be able to report a change of NRIC address or register a death at an e-NPP.

Those who require these services may proceed to the nearest Neighbourhood Police Centre or alternate NPPs.

e-NPPs were introduced in 2013 and more police posts have been revamped since then to provide automated services.